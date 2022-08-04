EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – A 77-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing in the Eben Junction area of Alger County on Thursday according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Linda Golden was last seen late Wednesday night. Her vehicle is also missing.

Golden drives a gold colored 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It has several rust spots on the vehicle which would help distinguish it. Her vehicle was last seen at Golden’s home in Eben Junction around 11 a.m. on August 3.

If you have seen Linda Golden or her vehicle. contact MSP at 906-475-9922 or call 911.