MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s been over a week since Russia started its invasion of neighboring country Ukraine. We’ve seen people all over the country and the world coming together to assist Ukrainians.

YMCA of the USA’s World Service Campaign is working in coordination with YMCA Ukraine, YMCA Europe, and the World YMCA to help people and communities who are impacted by the conflict.

“This is kind of a changing scenario,” said Grace Brindle, Marketing, Sports, and Fundraising Director, YMCA of Marquette County. “The Y worldwide is paying attention to what the biggest needs are and so the funds will go toward whatever the biggest needs are. As of right now, that is going towards very direct refugee help.

“So what these five YMCAs in these five different countries are working towards is providing shelter, food, clothing, and support getting across the border. One of the biggest issues right now is that people looking to leave Ukraine cannot take their cars with them or even running out of gas. And so things like providing financial assistance helps to allow those who do have vehicles to be able to help others across and to know where to go once they get across because so many people are displaced and have nowhere to go.”

The Ukraine YMCA has a presence in 14 communities around the country reaching thousands of youth through its programs. Our communities, even here in the Upper Peninsula, can help these displaced Ukrainians in some way.

“I think something that helps donating locally is knowing the impact that our community can have. I think it is easy to feel helpless right now and just see what is happening and feeling like we are here in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and how do we help? And so when we link arms in a way, like collecting the resources together and being able to send it over, we can realize together that a little bit goes a long way,” said Brindle.

If you would like to send a donation to YMCA Ukraine, you can donate locally through ymcamqt.org or you can donate on ymca.org. All funds go toward the emergency support efforts in Ukraine.

