MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Country Trail Association is the largest network of trails in the US. The section that crosses Marquette County is currently in need of volunteers and those willing to adopt a portion of the trail.

Michigan has around 1.200 miles of trails in the system, the most trail miles of any state. The entire 4,800 miles of trail network stretches from North Dakota to Vermont with the Upper Peninsula containing some of the most beautiful scenery. The trail network traverses over many diverse landscapes, from urban areas to vast wilderness, and that entire distance is in need of monitoring and annual maintenance. Brad Sligle, Marquette East Trails Manager, explains what an adopter does.

“So, an adopter is in charge of basically about a three-mile section of trail. And what they what we asked the adopters to do is at least hike it once a month from spring to fall, and then maintain it according to their abilities.” Said Slagle. “Whether that’s just cleaning up branches or maybe doing heavier work. basically, try to make the trail as easy to walk for hikers as possible.”

The North Country National Scenic Trail contains a variety of recreational activities, including quiet woodland hikes as well as biking, cross-country skiing, and in some areas, snowmobiling. If you are interested in adopting a section of trail, or volunteering, please visit The North Country Trails Association website at https://northcountrytrail.org/