UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The pumpkins are carved and the costumes are ready! Here is your full guide to trick-or-treating in the Upper Peninsula.

Marquette County

City of Marquette Trick-or-Treat 10/31 from 4-7 p.m. within city limits

West End Gymnastics Trick-or-Treat 10/30 from 5-7 p.m. at 211 Iron St. in Negaunee From organizers: Come by to trick or treat at the gym, play some games, and get your photo taken. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for scariest, funniest, most creative, and cutest costumes. Everyone welcome, equipment will not be in use

Trick-or-Treat at the Library 10/31 from 5-7 p.m. at 180 W Flint St. in Gwinn From organizers: We will once again offer trick-or-treating at the library! While we will close for regular business at 5:00 p.m., we will have our doors open for children & families to use our restrooms, warm-up and get a treat while their here. Candy is donated by our generous community. While supplies last.

Trick-or-Treat Trash Cleanup 10/30 from 4-5:30 p.m. From organizers: Meet us at Picnic Rocks in your favorite costume to have a festive trash clean up! We’ll have candy for the whole family, and awards for the best costumes of the day. All clean up supplies will be included and the event will kick off at 4pm at Picnic Rocks Park on Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette, with costume contest and awards being handed out as the event wraps up at 5:30pm.



Alger County

City of Munising 10/31 from 5-7 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at Munising Memorial Hospital 10/31 from 3-5 p.m. at 1500 Sand point Rd. in Munising From organizers: Join us again this year for trick or treating at Munising Memorial Hospital! There will be a path throughout the hospital and don’t forget to stop through the haunted hallway!



Iron County

City of Iron Mountain 10/30 from 4-7 p.m. within city limits From Iron Mountain Police: The public is reminded to take extra care when driving on Halloween night due to the number of children out Trick or Treating. It should be noted that Trick or Treat is not sponsored or necessarily promoted by the City of Iron Mountain or the City of Kingsford.



Keweenaw County

Anchor Inn’s FREE Spook Walk 10/31 from 5-7:30 p.m. at 1781 Heightsview Dr. in Houghton From organizers: This is Anchor Inn’s 12th annual free trick or treat spook walk hosted by Spears House of Fright Haunted Hotel and sponsored by local area small businesses. This is a kid friendly family friendly walkthrough our haunted spook walk lots of costume figures to greet you along the way as you trick or treat throughout getting lots of goodies. FREE entry for all. FREE cider and donuts while supplies last.



Delta County

Escanaba, Gladstone, Bark River, Manistique Trick-or-Treat 10/31 from 5-7 p.m.

Rock Trick-or-Treat 10/31 from 4-6 p.m.

Big Bay de Noc School District Trick-or-Treat 10/31 from 4-6:30 p.m.



Anything we missed? Let us know by sending an email to WJMNnews@upmatters.com or message us on social media.