Local restaurant donates to local fund

ISHPEMING — A local restaurant donated to a foundation that has a special connection with the U.P.

Jerzi’s 41 Bar and Grill gave presented a check to the Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund today.

It helps families in the Upper Peninsula who have a child with cancer.

Jamie Clark, Owner of Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar & Grill says, “Today we are giving away our first check to the Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund. It’s our way of giving back to our community. The community has been really good for us and supporting us and we just want to spread the love. So every month we’ll be giving away a check for two-hundred-dollars to anyone whose in need.”

The Memorial Fund was started after Grant Henriksen, Tracy Henriksen’s son, passed away from cancer.

For more information on the Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund, visit grantsmemorialfund.wordpress.com.