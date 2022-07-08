(WFRV) – Ever sit down in a lawn chair and put your phone in the cupholder, only to find out a short time later you accidentally called 9-1-1? Well, it is reportedly happening more and more in a northern Wisconsin county.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook reminding residents of a feature that iPhones have that is causing an increase in accidental 9-1-1 calls. Officials say that iPhones have a feature that when certain buttons are held down it automatically calls emergency services.

The buttons that cause the automatic call, are one of the volume buttons and the side button.

Usually, these accidental 9-1-1 calls are coming from when a phone is put into a chair cupholder, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Officials want people to know of this feature and to store phones accordingly.

There was no information on the amount of 9-1-1 calls the sheriff’s office is getting from cupholder-related incidents.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.