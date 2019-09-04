Local vape shop responds to Gov. Whitmer’s decision on banning flavored vaping products

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Governor Whitmer’s decision to ban flavored vaping products will impact businesses who sell them.

Rustic Vapor, which has stores in the Upper Peninsula says they were blindsided by this news. The store says their phones have been ringing all day with concerned customers.

“I’m optimistic that it’ll get worked out between the Governor and the legislation, the legislatures,” said Eric Curtis, Owner, Rustic Vapor. “If it doesn’t, yeah I’ll be closed. Every vape shop will be closed in the state. Every manufacturer in the state, they’ll be shut down because there is no way that you can support a business without selling unflavored or even a tobacco flavor.”

The store says they have a 30-day grace period to sell their flavored products.

