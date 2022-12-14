(WFRV) – The Packers are back after their bye week and started preparing on Tuesday for next week’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Rams at Lambeau Field. Former offensive lineman Kevin Barry joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney to break down what’s been going on with the Packers this season on another edition of Locker Room.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, Packers running back AJ Dillon talked about how he got his mind away from football during the bye week, what the messaging is in the locker room, and the leadership to lean on during this final stretch of games.

The Packers need to win out and get some help from other NFC opponents if Green Bay even wants to sniff the playoffs. Burke, Harry, and Kevin gave their keys to the game against the Rams to close out the show.