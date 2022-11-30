(WFRV) – The Packers lost their seventh game out of the team’s last eight on Sunday to the Eagles. Green Bay fell to 4-8 on the season and their playoff hopes are officially on life support.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney broke down the 40 to 33 road loss and look towards the team’s future moves as an organization when it comes to quarterback.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson talks about his play on the field as of late. Packers fans are starting to see a glimpse of a star being born within Watson as he’s scored six touchdowns in the last three games. Watson also talked about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers and where he’s seen it grow the most from week one.

To wrap up the show, Burke and Harry gave their keys to the game for the Packers’ Sunday afternoon matchup against the Bears in Chicago.