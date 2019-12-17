Long prison sentence upheld for doctor who hurt Michigan patients

News
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – A federal appeals court has affirmed a nearly 20-year prison sentence for a doctor who performed unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan. Prosecutors referred to the procedures as “plain butchery.”

Aria Sabit pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud but argued that the sentence was excessive. He had a financial stake in Apex Medical Technologies and made money when he used its spinal devices. He worked at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California, until moving to suburban Detroit in 2011.

The appeals court noted that some patients are permanently disabled after seeing Sabit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff December Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff December Update Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff December Update Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff December Update Part One"

HS Girls Basketball: Gwinn Edges Houghton

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Girls Basketball: Gwinn Edges Houghton"

Precious Metals 12-16-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 12-16-2019"

Stocks 12-16-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 12-16-2019"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/17/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/17/2019"