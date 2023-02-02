MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Munising High School alumnus and long time supporter Pete Heyrman died this week following a lifetime battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Well-known in the Munising community for his support of high school athletics, Heyrman was the namesake of the Pete Heyrman Award, which has awarded to a senior athlete of the school each year since 1994. In 2014, a scholarship was established as part of the award.

According to an obituary posted online, Heyrman passed away Wednesday morning at UP Health System in Marquette.

Visiting time with family and friends will be at the Bowerman Funeral Home in Munising on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to be made to the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship Fund, N7237 Indiantown Road, Munising, MI 49862.

