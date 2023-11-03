GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been a tough football team to watch through the first eight weeks of the NFL, and ticket prices are beginning to reflect the team’s performance.

Despite Lambeau Field being one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, good seats in the bowl are going for around $80 for Sunday’s noon matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Packers/Rams game was expected to be one of the more affordable games to attend in the 2023-24 season, ticket prices have hit a new low.

Back on May 19, two tickets to attend the game went for $173 on SeatGeek.com, with fees included. Fast forward a couple of months, and the ticket prices on August 2 were $142, around a $30 decrease. Now, a few days away from kickoff, tickets are under $80.

What’s causing this? Well, there’s no hiding the Packers have played some bad football as of late, entering Sunday’s contest riding a four-game losing streak.

Green Bay ranks 21st in passing yards per game, 26th in rushing yards per game, and dead last in first-half points per game. That’s not typically the kind of football fans of the Green & Gold are used to seeing, making many sell tickets for profit rather than attend the game in agony.

The defense is also struggling, ranking 26th against the run, 11th against the pass, and 29th in takeaways per game. At least Anders Carlson is having a fantastic rookie season, making 90% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points.

Even though the Packers have struggled, they are not entirely to blame for the low ticket prices, as the Los Angeles Rams have had their struggles since winning the Super Bowl in 2022.

The Rams are sitting third in the NFC West at 3-5 and could be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who injured his thumb on his throwing hand. Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien is in line to start should Stafford have to miss the game.

Without Matthew Stafford and a struggling Packers team, fans simply do not think it’s worth attending. No disrespect to Brett Rypien, but nobody is going out of their way to attend this Rams/Packers game, despite the Rams still having some star players such as Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, plus the emergence of Puka Nacua.

So, if you don’t care about how bad the football might be out on the field Sunday and are looking to experience Lambeau Field in all its beauty and glory, this is one of the most affordable games we’ve seen in a long time on a Sunday.

Regardless of how the Packers play, Titletown will still be full of passionate cheeseheads giving their full support for the boys in Green & Gold.