LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A state representative from Lowell on Wednesday stepped down as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, citing objections to a supplemental budget measure going before the Legislature.

Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said in a statement that “now is not the time for the state to commit to spending more money,” explaining his concerns about an uncertain economy and state revenue.

The statement did not explain how much the supplemental budget would spend nor where that money would go. Albert described it as “reckless and irresponsible to taxpayers” and said he would vote against it.

The statement implied that the bill had the backing of Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Clare:

“The Appropriations chair is appointed by the Speaker, and they should have compatible visions for the committee’s work,” Albert’s statement said.

Albert’s full statement: