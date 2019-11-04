Lower Harbor Ore Dock re-imagined as new attraction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It once served as a hub of maritime activity and prosperity of iron mining in the Upper Peninsula. Now the Lower Harbor Ore Dock sits empty and inactive. Thanks to students and faculty at Northern Michigan University, plans are forming to transform the iconic symbol of the city into a functional feature once again.

This iteration of the Ore Dock is the design project of Ore Dock BotEco Center. In 2016 the BotEco Center board presented the Marquette City Commission with their ideas. The design and small-scale model of the proposed space is now on display at the Travel Marquette office at 117 Washington Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The vision is to convert the Ore Dock into botanical gardens, ecological centers and public venues.

You can learn about the proposed project and follow along with its progress, here.