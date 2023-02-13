ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from the Lower Peninsula of Michigan is in critical condition after crashing his snowmobile in Alger County over the weekend.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reporting a single-person snowmobile crash was received at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. The crash occurred on Snowmobile Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County.

Police say a 53-year-old man from Au Gres, Michigan was traveling northbound on the trail when he failed to negotiate a curve in trail. The snowmobile left the trail, causing the man to be ejected from the snowmobile and striking a tree.

Responding personnel from Tri- County Fire personnel and Alger EMS rendered patient care. The man was extricated from the scene by Alger County Rescue 21 personnel to a landing site where Guardian Flight transported the victim to U.P. Health systems in Marquette.

The man is considered in critical condition as of Saturday. Police say excessive speed and inexperience are contributing factors in the crash.

The man’s name has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

Departments that responded to the crash include Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger EMS, Alger County Rescue 21, Michigan State Police, Tri-County Fire Dept., and Guardian Flight responded to the scene.