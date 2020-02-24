LSSU opens Cannabis Center of Excellence as part of new program

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the marijuana industry continues to grow in Michigan, so does the demand for qualified professionals.

In the Fall semester of 2019, Lake Superior State University (LSSU) started its Cannabis Chemistry program. This is the country’s first degree program focused squarely on the chemistry of cannabis. This includes the quantitative analysis of cannabis-related compounds and contaminants such as THC and CBD. The program is offered in baccalaureate and associate degrees. Students may qualify for an American Chemical Society (ACS) degree.

Along with the program, LSSU teamed up with Agilent Technologies Inc. to open the Cannabis Center of Excellence (CoE), a state-of-the-art facility “aimed at a convergence of education and research across the sciences related to the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.” Cannabis CoE will train students with hands-on experiences using industry protocols.

“With the instrumentations, we can look at things such as the presence of heavy metals, or residual pesticides, residual solvents and also test potency and look for terpene profiling,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, Dean for the College of Science and the Environment.

According to LSSU’s website, the cannabis industry is projected to create over 500,000 jobs by 2022.

“What we’ll do is bring in students who are passionate about the subject and then give them a hands-on practical education that they can go into the workforce and gain employment,” said Johnson.

The university has also established its extractions laboratory for the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020"

Walk for Warmth event this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walk for Warmth event this weekend"

LSSU's Cannabis Center of Excellence facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSSU's Cannabis Center of Excellence facility"

Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part Two"

Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part One"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee tops Westwood in Mid-Pen clash; Leece reaches 1k

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee tops Westwood in Mid-Pen clash; Leece reaches 1k"