LSSU releases 45th Banished Words List

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The list is back. Lake Superior State University (LSSU) released its 45th annual Banished Words List for 2020.

According to LSSU’s website, this playful tradition has been around since 1975. People can nominate the most misused or overused words/phrases which are often in accordance with “social media language”.

The Banished Words List committee, which consists of members of LSSU’s English Department, received hundreds of nominations this year from all over, including Australia and Canada.

Mary McMyne is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing and also sat on the Banished Words List committee this year.

“The list is compiled in fun and it’s about people’s pet peeves, but it’s also interesting because it serves kind of like a time capsule for trends in language for that year,” said McMyne.

Now let’s get on to some of 2020’s banished words…

First up is “jelly”, which is an abbreviation of the word “jealous.” The nominator for “jelly” suggests that it’s better left for toast.

Nominators literally want to get rid of this next word. That’s it, the word is “literally” and the nominators cite this word’s use for figurative expressions or emphasis.

And if you’re “living my best life”, you might be using someone’s least favorite phrase.

The most-nominated phrase is “quid pro quo”, which according to the Oxford dictionary is “a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.”

For the full list, you can visit their website.