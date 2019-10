MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) -- State Rep. Sara Cambensy presented a new bill Wednesday that will look after vulnerable schools in the U.P. and secure $7 million in funding for isolated school districts throughout the state.

" I think just my background in education and knowing what they're facing, and knowing that these isolated districts have even more of a challenge than some of my other schools in larger areas ut really hit home for me that it's not fair, " says State Representative, Sara Cambensy.