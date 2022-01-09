UNDATED (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he says he isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

The lieutenant governor announced his positive test in a video posted to Twitter Sunday evening.

Gilchrist said his entire family got tested after his 2-year-old daughter started showing symptoms. He said he and his family are now in quarantine and his daughter is starting to feel better.

“I will be isolating for the appropriate amount of time and will continue to maintain a virtual work schedule,” he said in the video. “I have already completed my contact tracing to help keep others safe.”

Gilchrist noted that while he and his wife are fully vaccinated and boosted, his 2-year-old is too young to get the shots.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband recently tested positive for the virus. The governor’s test came back negative.

Michigan saw a surge in the virus in November and case numbers spiked have even more rapidly in the last few weeks as people gathered for the holidays and the highly transmissible omicron variant became dominant in the United States.

Researchers say omicron spreads more quickly than other coronavirus variants, but it is believed to cause less serious cases, particularly among those who are vaccinated.

Michigan epidemiologists say that as of October, those who are unvaccinated were more than 13 times more likely to die of the virus than those who are vaccinated.

“It is proven that vaccines decrease the risk of people getting seriously sick if they come into contact with the virus,” Gilchrist reminded people. “So get vaccinated. Get your booster. Do it for yourself and for all of us.”

He also echoed calls from health officials to wear a mask and to get tested if you’ve been exposed or if you experience symptoms.