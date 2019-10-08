Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– One of his stops was in Marquette where Lt. Gov. Gilchrist discussed making the city a thriving one.

“Marquette is a really unique city and so we wanted to make a stop here as part of the 17 cities tour that Governor Whitmer and I are making for creating thriving cities across the State of Michigan,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

Gilchrist met with leaders of the city to see on how they can improve things like quality of life for children, create generational economic opportunities, increase affordable housing, transportation and environment.

“We had a really rich conversation and I’m excited to see the policy recommendations that are going to come from that one and ones across the state,” said Gilchrist.

Marquette is the only U.P. city included in this tour, but Gilchrist also made other stops during his trip to the U.P. including Houghton and other parts of Marquette County.

Tune in to Local 3 News tomorrow morning during CBS This Morning where Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will highlight more of his trip with me and address issues facing U.P. residents such as roads, funding for education and Governor Whitmer’s budget.