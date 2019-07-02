Luce County man arrested after fleeing from police at traffic stop

LUCE COUNTY– Around 2:45 p.m. yesterday, July 1, a Luce County deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old white man from McMillan. The deputy informed the suspect that a Circuit Court Order had been issued against him and attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect at this time fled the scene and preceded south bound on County Road 405. Additional deputies joined in the pursuit and attempted to box in the suspect near Teaspoon Creek on County Road 405. The suspect rammed the two patrol cars disabling one and causing damage to the other patrol car.

The suspect then fled and turned west bound on M-28 and returned to his residence west of McMillan. The suspect drove behind the residence and then fled on foot into the woods behind the residence.

A K-9 handler from the United States Border Patrol arrived on the scene to assist in the search.

The suspect was finally apprehended south of McMillan hiding in a tree stand and taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.