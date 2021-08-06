One person dead after lumberyard catches fire in Menominee County

CARNEY, Mich. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments from both Wisconsin and Michigan responded to a large fire at Superior Cedar Products.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died as a result of the fire. Their name has not been released at this time.

According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, a strike team of engines plus several additional apparatus with over 30 firefighters responded for assistance with the fire.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to the severity of the fire.

“Right now, it is an all-hand-on-deck effort to contain the blaze to ensure that we protect life and property, and prevent this fire from spreading further,” said Governor Whitmer.

The fire departments from Wisconsin include:

Town of Wagner

City of Marinette

City of Peshtigo

Town of Peshtigo

Coleman

Wasaukee

Grover-Porterfield

The Coleman Fire Department said it was great to see so many departments from different areas working together.

Photo courtesy of Val Ihde

Carney, Michigan is about 40 minutes north of Marinette, Wisconsin.

There was no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.