GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Patrick Lyoya’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and the former police officer charged with murder in his death.

Lyoya family attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will release details about the lawsuit in a news conference in Detroit. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and will stream live on WOODTV.com.

The lawsuit was filed by Lyoya’s father on behalf of his estate in federal court in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. It accuses former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Chris Schurr of violating of Lyoya’s Fourth Amendment protections against excessive force and of gross negligence and willful and wanton misconduct under state law.

“It’s clear that Schurr unnecessarily escalated a situation involving an unarmed Black man,” Johnson said in a statement. “At no point did Patrick try to hit, punch, kick or slap Schurr, nor did Patrick ever verbally threaten him. Any claim by Schurr that he was in imminent fear for his life is absolutely unreasonable and untrue.”

The suit also argues the city of Grand Rapids violated Lyoya’s civil rights.

“As for the city of Grand Rapids, the Lyoya family claims that the city is liable for federal law and more violations, in that it created the atmosphere at GRPD, which influenced Schurr to use excessive force on Lyoya,” a release from Johnson and Crump read in part.

The suit requests a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and other expenses, though it does not list a specific dollar amount.

Chris Schurr in a Grand Rapids courtroom for the end of his preliminary hearing on Oct. 31, 2022.

Chris Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Lyoya, 26, during a traffic stop on April 4. Video shows Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

In October, Schurr was ordered to stand trial. Schurr’s defense team argues he acted in self-defense and in accordance with the Grand Rapids Police Department policy.

No trial date has yet been set for Schurr.