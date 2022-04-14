GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorney for Patrick Lyoya’s family is holding a news conference to discuss the release of video yesterday that shows his death.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com and air on WOOD TV8.

Ben Crump also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday shows an officer shooting and killing Lyoya. Police had shown the footage to Lyoya’s family before releasing it to the public.

GRPD released four different angles of the shooting on the morning of April 4 on the city’s southeast side. It shows the officer pulling Lyoya over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

Crump said in a statement Wednesday that the officer, whose name has not yet been released, used excessive force and should be arrested and prosecuted for the killing of Lyoya.

Michigan State Police continues to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a Grand Rapids officer uses deadly force.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.