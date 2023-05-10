HOUGHTON AND HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – An upcoming repair project on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will cause a closure and detour along a section of M-26.

Beginning May 15, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin a $4.3 million project on the US-41/M-26 Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock. Work being done during the project will include replacement of elevators and installing false decking under a section of the bridge.

MDOT says work being done during the false decking project will require a full closure and detour of the eastbound M-26 bypass from Hancock to Dollar Bay under the bridge.

During two periods from May 15-18, and May 22-25, eastbound M-26 traffic will follow a posted detour route through downtown Houghton. Motorists are advised by MDOT to seek other routes.

Additional phases of the project will not begin until fall 2023. At that time, traffic on the bridge will be maintained using periodic lane closures.

The full project is expected to complete in October 2024.