M-28 BR detour set for next week in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — Northbound traffic on M-28 Business Route (BR) in Ishpeming will be detoured early Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, as part of continuing work on a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) resurfacing project.

Between 4 and 8 a.m. each day, northbound traffic on M-28 BR will be detoured onto Greenwood Street/North Lake Drive to US-41. Southbound traffic from US-41 to Ishpeming will be unaffected by the detour.

MDOT is investing $1.8 million to mill and resurface 3.8 miles of M-28 BR in Ishpeming and Negaunee. The work includes asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramp construction, culvert replacement, guardrail modifications, and pavement markings.

The detour is required for completion of curb reconstruction near a railroad bridge.