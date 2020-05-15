M-28 Munising project starts May 18

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Reconstruction of M-28 in the city of Munising is set to begin May 18.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the city of Munising will invest approximately $15.4 million to reconstruct 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street, and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas.

A shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of M-28 and Alger County Road H-58. A roundabout will be constructed at the M-28/H-58 intersection. The project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure.

The work will require various traffic configurations during different project stages. The initial stage involving construction of the M-28/H-58 roundabout will require a signed detour that’s expected to last through early July. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28. Eastbound M-28 traffic will be detoured onto Superior Street and back to M-28. Future stages will involve temporary traffic signals. Updates will be provided prior to traffic shifts.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, with final cleanup in 2022. For more information about the project, please visit the project website.