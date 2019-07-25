M-73 resurfacing to start Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $1.3 million to resurface approximately 8 miles of M-73.

Work includes intermittent milling and asphalt overlay, aggregate shoulder repairs, and pavement markings on M-73 from the Wisconsin/Michigan state line north to US-2.

This will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

The work will require single-lane closures. One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators.

This project includes two three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.