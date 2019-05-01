M-94 resurfacing project starts May 13

Follow @WJMN_Local3

If you’re driving in Marquette, Alger, Schoolcraft counties along M-94 near Chatham, Shingleton, or Manistique, you’ll want to plan for possible delays from Monday, May 13, through Sunday, July 14.

MDOT is spending about $2.1 million to mill and resurface 16 miles of M-94 at three locations in Alger, Marquette and Schoolcraft counties from US-41 to Fair Street in Chatham, from M-28 in Shingleton to the Alger/Schoolcraft county line, and from Indian River to Deer Street in Manistique.

The work also includes expanding an existing carpool lot at the M-94/M-67 intersection, which was completed in fall 2018. The project is covered by a three-year pavement warranty.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2PI9cbR

The work will require lane closures under flag control.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety, and will extend the lifespan of the roadway.