M-95 Michigamme River bridge deck work starts Monday

COUNTY:

Marquette

HIGHWAY:

M-95

CLOSEST TOWN:

Republic

STARTING DATE:

Monday, July 22, 2019

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

PROJECT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $880,000 to repair two bridges on M-95 in Marquette County. The work includes replacing expansion joints and drains, repairing superstructure and substructure, and pier work on the M-95 bridges over Trout Falls Creek and the Michigamme River. Work began in June but will now begin impacting traffic. Concrete barrier and a temporary traffic signal will be in place beginning Monday at the Michigamme River bridge for deck work.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2URRTWT

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

One alternating lane of traffic will be open with the temporary signal. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect during this stage of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS:

This project will extend the lifespan of the bridges.