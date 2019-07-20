M-95 Michigamme River bridge deck work starts Monday

COUNTY:
Marquette
HIGHWAY:
M-95
CLOSEST TOWN:
Republic
STARTING DATE:
Monday, July 22, 2019
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $880,000 to repair two bridges on M-95 in Marquette County. The work includes replacing expansion joints and drains, repairing superstructure and substructure, and pier work on the M-95 bridges over Trout Falls Creek and the Michigamme River. Work began in June but will now begin impacting traffic. Concrete barrier and a temporary traffic signal will be in place beginning Monday at the Michigamme River bridge for deck work.
Project map: https://bit.ly/2URRTWT
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
One alternating lane of traffic will be open with the temporary signal. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect during this stage of the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS:
This project will extend the lifespan of the bridges.