ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — Right now it costs $8 in Canadian dollars for a regular car to cross the Mackinac Bridge. But if the $4 American fee is about $5.40 in Canadian dollars, why does it cost so much more—and what’s bringing it to an end?

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will stop accepting Canadian money at the end of the month. The MBA tells us that’s because of how seldom drivers use it, the hoops the agency has to jump through to accept it, and how much money it costs. These are the reasons why the MBA says taking the foreign cash into the tollbooth costs so much:

Seeking exchange rates from two banks

cost of an armored truck to pick up Canadian cash

wire fees for amount exchanged

The MBA says about $4,000 Canadian is spent at the tolls every month, which mean at most, 500 drivers are choosing to pay that way. After Oct. 1, they will have to use domestic cash or a credit/debit card.

An end to tolls, period?

At the end of June a bill was proposed in the state house that aims to end tolls at the Mackinac Bridge altogether. State Rep. James DeSana (R-Carlton) who represents the 29th District outside of Detroit introduced the bill, with support from Upper Peninsula representatives Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River) and Gregory Markkanen (R-Houghton) among others.

Put simply, HB 4869 would transfer the burden of bridge costs from drivers traversing the Straits to the state and taxpayers. The bill has seen little action, sitting in the Committee on Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure since its introduction earlier this year. For a hint as to why, we asked State Rep. Jenn Hill why she’s the one U.P. representative not backing the bill.