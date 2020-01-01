Mackinac Bridge closed

News
Posted: / Updated:
mackinac bridge_1492006370585.png

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — As of 3:55 this afternoon the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, it’s closed due to falling ice.

Drivers should be prepared to stop as they approach the bridge. Workers are stationed at both ends to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.

If you are planning to travel to the area, you can tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

You can also click here to access the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part Two"

133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "133rd Annual Suicide Hill, Ski Jumping Tournament Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019"

Targeted tumor treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Targeted tumor treatment"

Christmas trees and erosion control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas trees and erosion control"

LOCAL 3 NEW YEAR'S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 1/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 NEW YEAR'S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 1/1/2020"