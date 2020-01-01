Mackinac Bridge closed

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — As of 3:55 this afternoon the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, it’s closed due to falling ice.

Drivers should be prepared to stop as they approach the bridge. Workers are stationed at both ends to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.

If you are planning to travel to the area, you can tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

You can also click here to access the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website for the latest information.