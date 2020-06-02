Mackinac County Jail installs new inmate video visitation system

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Jail has installed a new video visitation system for inmates which became operation on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the new system was installed at no cost to the County. Proceeds from the calls will pay for the system install and maintenance.

Video conferencing, telephone calls and texting are available through this new system. The rate for the calls is cheaper than the previous telephone only system and should increase the ability for the inmates to visit with their family and friends. The system also has the ability to have free visits by using a kiosk in the jail lobby.

The Sheriff’s Office says this will also increase security of the jail by eliminating the need to move inmates for visiting and reducing the potential for contraband getting into the facility.

Video visitation will be available seven days a weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on any device, smartphone, tablet or computer.