MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Mackinac County man is facing multiple charges stemming from an investigation by Michigan State Police.

According to a release from MSP, 59-year-old Timothy Edward Headley of Hessel was arrested on December 9, 2022 on three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Headley’s arrest followed an investigation by MSP troopers from the St. Ignace Post. Headley was lodged at the Mackinac County Jail pending arraignment on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree of a victim under 13 and two additional counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree.

Headley was arraigned on December 12 in the 92nd District Court of Mackinac County and was denied bond.