

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – Just off the coast of St. Ignace, there is an island full of natural beauty, horse drawn carriages, and of course, its signature fudge. Mackinac Island has a lot more to offer than that. It is for those and many more reasons that the island has been named the Best Summer Travel Destination in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

This announcement adds to the growing list of honors and recognitions. In 2022, Mackinac Island was named the Best Island in the Continental U.S.

“Mackinac Island is a remarkable place and our community works so hard to make it the special place it is today,” said Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud. “We are honored to be recognized for an accolade of this stature and look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy this treasured island for years to come.”

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to visit yet, one unique feature of the island is the lack of any cars. Guests can get around by foot, bicycle, or carriage.

“We are thrilled to be named the Best Summer Travel Destination by the USA TODAY 10Best heading into the 2023 season,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director. “Those who have visited Mackinac Island know how special this place is and it truly is one of those destinations that sticks with you even after you’ve left. The island’s atmosphere, scenery, and people encapsulate a truly magical vacation experience, and this award reflects that.”

With the start of the 2023 visitor season on the island, there are several notable anniversaries, new dining options, and changes to multiple properties. You can plan find updates and plan your visit here.