Mackinac Island possible COVID-19 exposure sited identified

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft County District Health Department announced on Tuesday, three different possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

According to the LMAS Health Department on June 27, 2020, using contact tracing people in the following places at the following times could have been exposed to COVID-19.

• 2:30pm Star Line Ferry (top deck) from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island.

• 3pm-5pm Pink Pony Bar & Grill at the Chippewa Hotel (in the bar dining area)

• 6pm or 6:30pm Star Line Ferry (top deck) from Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, LMAS is asking you to

monitor for symptoms and contact your local health department. For Mackinac County

residents, please call 906-643-1100. For Chippewa County residents, please call 906-

635-1566. For Cheboygan County residents, please call 231-627-8850.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org, ChippewaHD.com, or

DHD4.org.