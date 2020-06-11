Mackinac Island road project starts June 15 to repair erosion damage

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $1.4 million in emergency repairs addressing high-water and wave erosion damage to M-185 on Mackinac Island.

Roughly 4 miles of the highway around the island (the only state highway in Michigan that does not regularly allow automobile traffic) has sustained ongoing damage that escalated last fall and winter.

The project will establish a full-width gravel surface suitable for bicycle/horse/vehicle traffic in the damaged areas of M-185. Paving is planned to take place later.

The work will require segments of M-185 to be closed during repairs. Work will begin at the city limit and move north. Each segment will have bicycle/horse/pedestrian traffic detoured inland during construction and will be reopened to traffic when complete.

The project is estimated to be completed around Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.