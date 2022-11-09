MARQUETTE, Mi (wjmn)-Audiences at The Forest Roberts Theater will be taking a trip to Madagascar this weekend.

With a cast of 75 local youth, ages 5-14,The Superior Arts Youth Theater will present “Madagascar Junior”, a musical based on the popular animated movie Madagascar. The production will follow the exploits of zoo animals brought to life on an adventure to Africa. The show will feature “A theater for all” performance, designed to serve people with sensory sensitivities, and those who may be uncomfortable sitting through a traditional performance. This Saturday Matinee performance will be presented with adjusted light and sound levels to create a more sensory sensitive environment, as well as being a “Shush Free Zone” where patrons are free to talk and move about the theater as they wish.