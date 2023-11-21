MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Thanksgiving event at a Marquette-area high school has been cancelled after several staff and students were reported ill with COVID-19 and other viruses, according to a post from the school.

A spokesperson for Marquette Alternative High School announced Monday that their planned Thanksgiving Feast has been cancelled.

The spokesperson said because several staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and a high number of illnesses within our student body, “we need to cancel our Thanksgiving feast tomorrow. Apologies for sure, but we need to be safe for all involved,” read the post.