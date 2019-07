ROCK– Troopers from the Michigan Police Gladstone Post are investigating a rash of damaged mailboxes in the Rock are.

Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the subjects who damaged numerous boxes over this past weekend.

The damage occurred sometime Sunday, June 30 between 8:00 p.m. to Monday, July 1 at 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on these subjects is asked to call the Gladstone Post at (906) 428-4412.