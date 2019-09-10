Maintenance on the cloud

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Maintenance is taking place at the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township this week for what people notice the most when they drive by.

The weather radar you see along US-41 will be shut down this week for maintenance.

This is apart of a 4 step maintenance process that every National Weather Service radar in the country is receiving.

In September 2020, another maintenance project will take place that will have the radar down for two weeks. During that maintenance project, the whole radar dome will be taken down.

Matt Zika, Meteorologist, National Weather Service said, “If there is serve weather that occurs, we will use our surrounding radars that will prove some radar coverage for us and then the other tools and the experts here at the National Weather Service to ease what’s going on in the atmosphere, so folks across the U.P. shouldn’t be concerned if the weather radar is down for this time period because we’ll be able to provide coverage and complete the mission of the weather service and protect lives and property.”

Neighboring National Weather Service radars in Green Bay, Duluth and Gaylord will be used to track rain and storms while the Marquette radar is down.

The radar will be back in service by the end of the week.