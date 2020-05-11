Making National Women’s Health Week a priority

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is asking for the public to comment on an upcoming road reconstruction project in Houghton. Beginning in spring 2021, MDOT will reconstruct 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. Public comments are being accepted through June 5, 2020.

Below is a link to the project site and how to submit your comments:The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to comment on the 2021-2022 US-41 (Townsend Drive and College Avenue) reconstruction project in Houghton. A planned public meeting was canceled in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In its place, MDOT is conducting virtual public outreach. Interested persons can view a project video online or visit our project webpage for information. Stakeholders can then comment on the proposed improvements and the traffic maintenance plan.