MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Their food is in grocery stores across the Upper Peninsula. Their catering has been a part of weddings and other celebrations. Now, new ownership will continue the legacy of Mama Russo’s.

In a news release Monday Morning, Focus Restaurant Concepts announced it has purchased Mama Russo’s. Focus operates Border Grill, which has four locations in Marquette, Negaunee, Houghton and Munising. It also operates Yoop Coop in Marquette.

In Monday’s release, Chris Conklin, the CEO of Focus Restaurant Concepts says.

“The organization is honored to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of service and quality that John and Jean Kohornen an the entire Russo family have created over the past several decades in the retail and catering business.“

Conklin said they intend to keep all of Mama Russo’s original recipes. They also look forward to expanding on the existing items.

Focus Restaurant Concepts was established in 2018 with the purchase of Border Grill, a U.P.

original since 1997. Yoop Coop was added to the group in 2021