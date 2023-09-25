SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Officers were sent to a location on Turner Road in Sagola Township after an automated alert from an iPhone came into dispatch, saying its owner was in a severe crash and was not responding.

That call came in around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found a side-by-side crashed in the trees. Its driver, a 20-year-old from Iron Mountain, was found alive but in critical condition. As of Monday morning, the man remains in critical condition at UP Health Systems in Marquette.

After investigating, police say the man was driving a 2022 Polaris RZR eastbound on Turner Road before leaving the roadway, rolling, and striking a tree.

The cause is still under investigation. Local 3 will keep you updated right here with developments.