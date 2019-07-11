Man and woman arrested after drug bust

Delta County Central Dispatch received a call of a man and woman sleeping in their vehicle with a baby in the back seat in the parking lot of the Escanaba Walmart on Monday, July 8 around 1:05 in the morning.



Officers with the Escanaba Department of Public Safety had to make several attempts to wake the man and woman up to check on their condition. Both the adults were awoken and seemed to be in some distress.

Rampart EMS conducted an assessment and found no medical condition at that time. 21-year-old Ashley Reilly of Houghton was in the driver’s seat and 33-year-old Ryan Timko of Houghton was in the passenger seat.



During the investigation, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene. Deputy McDonough and K9 Jet conducted a cursory sweep of the vehicle’s exterior. Jet indicated drugs being located within the vehicle.

The investigation led to officers locating approximately 40 grams (1.5 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine, a scale, over 90 small plastic baggies,

and a glass smoking device.



Reilly was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, child neglect, and lodged at the Delta County Jail on the charges.

Timko was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of the Houghton County. The eight-month-old baby that was in the back seat of the vehicle was subsequently turned over to Delta County Child Protective Services.