MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Lower Michigan was arrested Monday after crashing his vehicle on Wright Street in Marquette Township, resulting in water being shut off to local residents.

According to a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to respond to the crash at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Monday, July 3. The crash occurred on Wright Street near Forestville Road.

A police investigation showed that a 45-year-old man from Lansing was travelling southbound on Wright Street when his car left the roadway, striking a fire hydrant.

The hydrant was ruptured in the crash, causing water to spew in the surrounding area. Marquette Public Works was sent to the scene and shut off water to residents in the area.

Responders are working to repair the hydrant, according to the Sheriff’s release.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to UP Health Systems of Marquette to be treated for injuries. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and is lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by Marquette City Police Department, Marquette Township EMS, Marquette Township Fire Department, Marquette Township Public Works, and Marquette Detailing.