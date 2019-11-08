Man arrested after crash

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One man has been arrested and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Delta County.

It happened this morning around 9:46 on M-69 near 14th Road in Ford River Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post were dispatched to the scene. According to a press release from MSP, a 38-year-old man from Gladstone was driving a pickup truck. He was traveling south on M-69, crossed the centerline, and crashed head-on with a car driven by a 51-year-old man from Escanaba.

The Escanaba man was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette where he remains in critical condition. The Gladstone man was treated at OSF St. Francis for minor injuries and taken to the Delta County Jail.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Hannahville Police, DNR officers, MSP Motor Carrier, Rampart, Valley Med, and local first responders.