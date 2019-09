MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — A man has been arrested after the robbery of an Upper Peninsula credit union.

According to the City of Menominee Police Department, it happened this afternoon around 3:19.

Police responded to a hold-up alarm at the Integra First Federal Credit Union at 2600 10th Street in Menominee.

After some investigating a man was taken into custody. He was unarmed and acted alone.