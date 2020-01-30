Man arrested after making threats against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Mich. (AP) — Police say a 72-year-old suburban Detroit man has been arrested for making threats against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Michigan State Police say investigators found the Groveland Township man had left verbal threats on Benson’s voicemail and made similar threats to a person in her office.

The man was being held Thursday at the Oakland County Jail on a charge of making a terrorist threat. Police are not yet revealing the nature of the threats.

A news release says weapons were seized from the man’s home. Benson sent out a tweet thanking state police for their quick action.

