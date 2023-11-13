WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Deputies in Chippewa County have arrested a man they say is responsible for a fire over the weekend in Paradise. A Monday press release noted it was the third reported fire in the area within the past few months.

While the release noted the recent fires in the area, police have not said whether they believe Joseph Halder is responsible for anything more than the blaze over the weekend.

Police say the call reporting Saturday’s fire came into dispatch early that evening. Shortly after, officers and fire crews were at work, fighting the blaze in the business district of paradise.

Police did not comment on the extent of any damage to the building, but say surveillance video helped identify 35-year-old Joseph Carl Halder as a suspect after arson was suspected. Halder was arraigned earlier today, and is being held in the Chippewa County Jail.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest information right here and on air.